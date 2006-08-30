Increased prices on electronics<br>in Bulgaria due to new law

The prices of electronic products in Bulgaria will increase by 3-10% at the beginning of September. The reason is due to the requirement for collecting and recycling old and discarded items, similar to the EU WEEE directive.

According to a local media report traders and producers who will not meet the requirement must pay the so-called "environmental-friendly" fee. This means that importers will pay a fee per very item, based on its weight.



This requirement was supposed to come to force on July 1. Protests from importers and producers delayed it until September 1.