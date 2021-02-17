© Amazon

The idea is that the device manufacturing program will be able to produce hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Stick devices every year, catering to the demands of customers in India. Amazon says it will continuously evaluate scaling capacity to additional marketplaces/cities depending on the domestic demand. The Indian government has for a number of year promoted the “Make in India” initiative, aiming for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, which which translates to “self-reliant India” or “self-sufficient India”. “We welcome Amazon’s decision to set up a manufacturing line in Chennai, as it will enhance domestic production capacities, and create jobs as well. This will further our mission of creating a Atmanirbhar Bharat which is digitally empowered,” says Shri. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice, Government of India, in a blog post from Amazon. “Amazon is committed to partner with the Indian government to advance the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. We have pledged to invest USD 1 billion to digitize 10 million small and medium businesses, help Indian businesses sell worldwide thereby enabling USD 10 billion in cumulative exports, and create an additional 1MM jobs by 2025,” says Amit Agarwal, Global SVP and Country Leader for Amazon India