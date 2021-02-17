© Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric to open new factory automation centre

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation will establish the Malaysia FA Center on the premises of its subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric Sales Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., which is located in Selangor state on the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia.

The new facility, which is scheduled to start operating on the first of March, will strengthen servicing and support for Mitsubishi Electric factory automation (FA) products in Malaysia and with that facilitate an expansion of the company's local business in FA systems. The Malaysian FA market largely comprises of an expanding base of local and Japanese enterprises. These firms span numerous industries, including electrical, electronic, automotive, food and beverage, and more. Until now, the servicing of Mitsubishi Electric's FA products in Malaysia has been handled by the company's ASEAN FA centre in Singapore. To improve local access to timely service and support, Mitsubishi Electric has now decided to establish the Malaysia FA Center. The new Malaysian centre will employ 21 engineers and focus on technical consultations, system proposals, product training and repairs targeting programmable logic controllers, inverters, servos, graphic operation terminals and robots.