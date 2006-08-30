Intersil promotes Roberto Magnifico to<br>Vice President of European Sales

Intersil has promoted Roberto Magnifico to the position of vice president of Sales, Europe, located at Intersil's sales office in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Magnifico joined Intersil in 1997 as a marketing manager and progressed to sales director for Europe in 2002. As sales director he helped drive sales growth and improve Intersil's overall brand in the region. As vice president, Magnifico will play a vital leadership role in Intersil's efforts to re-enter the automotive market and further penetrate key OEM electronics customers throughout Europe.



“I expect that Roberto's continued leadership in the region will allow Intersil to expand its presence in Europe, go after strategic growth markets and engage with new customers,” said Peter Oaklander, Intersil's senior vice president of Worldwide Sales. “Roberto's strong sales background, as well as his long tenure with Intersil and in the semiconductor industry, makes him ideally suited for these expanded responsibilities.”



Magnifico has been in the semiconductor industry since 1984. Prior to Intersil, he worked for Phillips Semiconductor for nine years. He began his career in 1984 at ST Microelectronics as a product engineer in the Power Audio Amplifier ICs product group. Magnifico holds a BSEE from L. Settembrini, Milano Tech Institute.