Altus appoints a new CEO to lead the company

UK-based capital equipment supplier, Altus Group, announces the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer to lead the company’s strategic growth throughout the UK and Ireland.

Joe Booth, previously Altus’ Director of Business Development and Marketing takes over the reins from his father Richard Booth who now holds the position of Chairman Altus/Danutek Group. As Chairman, Richard will continue to be actively involved in Altus’ business providing expertise and support having worked within the industry for more than 40 years. "It’s certainly a proud moment for me and as much as it will be difficult to take steps back from Altus Group Ltd, I am really excited for Joe. I am looking forward to transition my role into supporting our other sister companies in Europe as my role changes in our organisation," says Richard Booth, Chairman Altus/Danutek Group in a press release "I couldn’t be happier to reach this milestone for our company and our family as the formalities of the transition are coming to fruition," adds Joe Booth, Altus new CEO. “The transition so far has gone as well as we had hoped, and I am delighted that our team can continue to call upon Richard’s wealth of experience whenever it is needed.