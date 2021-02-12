© Evertiq

Consortium wants to accelerate the electrification of Spain

Battchain, consortium formed to respond the increasing demand for batteries, aims to accelerate Europe’s green economic recovery by expanding Spain’s battery value chain across raw materials extracting through to battery recycling.

The consortium will seek investment of EUR 1.2 billion to deploy several industrial projects mainly across Spain’s automotive sector. More than 1,700 direct and 12,000 indirect jobs are expected to be created as a result of these projects, which together will have an expected turnover of EUR 2.4 billion in 2030, a press release from EIT InnoEnergy reads. Led by EIT InnoEnergy, Battchain brings together leading energy and industrial players Extremadura Mining, Ente Vasco de la Energia, CIC EnergiGUNE, Fagor Ederlan, Ingeteam, SODENA, Scoobic and BeePlanet Factory. The consortium aims to bring to life projects such as; the extraction and refining of 15'000 annual tonnes of lithium hydroxide, a 10GWh solid state cell factory, a 120'000 pack annual capacity battery pack assembly plant, an assembly factory for up to 20'000 last mile electric vehicles and a battery collection, recycling and second life plant. “As the second largest car producer in Europe, it is critical that we instigate and accelerate a profound transformation of Spain’s automotive industry. This cannot be done in isolation. If Spain wants to retain its automotive standing across Europe, collaborative action is needed now,” says Mikel Lasa, CEO of EIT InnoEnergy Spain, in the press release. Spain’s battery demand is expected to reach 75GWh by 2030, with 90% of the demand stemming from the automotive sector. By 2030, at least half of the vehicles produced in Spain are expected to be electric, with 28GWh of batteries required annually for these vehicles. The industrial plants in Battchain's projects will be constructed in Andalusia, the Basque Country, Extremadura, and Navarre, which will also benefit other regions that already have automobile manufacturing plants.