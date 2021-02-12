© peaz dreamstime.com

Fire at Rogers' plant in Ansan, South Korea

Materials specialist, Rogers Corporation, is reporting that there was a fire at its UTIS manufacturing facility in Ansan, S. Korea on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at approximately 9 p.m. local time.

The company says in an update that the site was safely evacuated and that there were no reported injuries. However, there is extensive damage to the manufacturing site, and the source of the fire is currently under investigation. This facility manufactures eSorba polyurethane foams used in portable electronics and display applications. These operations will be disrupted, but it is too early to determine the expected duration of the disruption. Rogers acquired the UTIS business in 2010, and the company employs approximately 50 people at the site. The UTIS business represents less than 4% of Rogers’ annual sales.