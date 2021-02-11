© Ente

Polish electronics manufacturer invest in new SMT line

ENTE has finalised the expansion of its headquarters in Gliwice, which has also result in an increase the company’s production capacity.

The Polish manufacturer’s main focus lies in the design and production of electronic devices and information systems, targeted at several sectors, including transportation, industry or mining. In addition to the production of proprietary solutions, the company also offers outsourcing services for the design and manufacture of electronic devices and components. Electronic manufacturing services provided by the company includes a number of processes, from design support, assembly and purchase of components, electronic parts and printed circuits (PCBs), all the way through surface assembly, through-hole assembly, testing and finally getting it shipped to its end destination. ENTE is now expanding its activities within EMS, gaining an increasing number of Polish and foreign clients – from Scandinavian, Great Britain and even the USA. In order to guarantee the right production conditions and further the company’s development, ENTE has invested in an expansion of its headquarters and production hall adding an additional 3’000 square metres of space. The added space has provided the company with a new production hall as well additional warehouse and office space. An automatic SMT assembly line has also been purchased for the new production hall, which is equipped with a laser marking machine, an SPI as well as an AOI. The ENTE machine park already boast two modern SMT lines, which include pick & place machines and solder paste screen printers with SPI control. The company also has a dozen or so stands for THT assembly.