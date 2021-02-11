© Tesla

EU approves funding for Tesla factory in Grünheide

The European Union has approved funding for Tesla's giga factory in Grünheide (Brandenburg/ Germany) via the IPCEI funding project.

Brandenburg's Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke and Economics Minister Jörg Steinbach see the European Union's commitment as a "positive sign for the region". The battery production planned by Tesla in Grünheide can be funded within the IPCEI and is to be understood as "excellent news and a sign of change, especially in these times of the pandemic". Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke writes in a press release: “Another traffic light for the establishment of a battery cell production facility in Brandenburg has switched to green. That is a great signal for the international business location Brandenburg. Another innovative milestone for the Brandenburg economy has been set. In addition to the production of electric cars and battery cells, it can also be used for research and development in Brandenburg. Brandenburg and battery projects - that has future potential." Economics Minister Jörg Steinbach adds: “Battery production can create additional industrial jobs in Brandenburg. Previously, BASF in Schwarzheide and Microvast in Ludwigsfelde had already started battery projects. These are important building blocks for the future viability of the Brandenburg economy. Step by step, Brandenburg is becoming the land of e-mobility."