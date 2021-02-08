© Charge Amps

NOTE is growing very strongly in greentech

NOTE has had an established development and manufacturing collaboration for several years with the Swedish fast-growing company Charge Amps, which develops and sells smart charging solutions for electric cars and other electric vehicles.

The EMS provider manufactures both electronics and complete charging stations, and the partnership includes Charge Amps two main products, Halo and Aura, which are sold on both the corporate and private markets. Demand for electric cars is developing rapidly and Charge Amps is now expected to face a very strong expansion. The production of charging stations is currently taking place at NOTE Norrtelje and is already increasing significantly during the first quarter of this year. To meet the strong growth in terms of capacity, production will soon begin at NOTE Torsby as well. In 2020, NOTE's sales to Charge Amps amounted to SEK 40 million (EUR 3.96 million) and it is expected to increase to around SEK 125 million (EUR 12.37 million) in 2021. “NOTE is growing successfully through expanded collaborations in our strong customer base, both in traditional industry and in new fast-growing application areas. We are well positioned to take advantage of the new business opportunities that are emerging with new technology in the greentech area. We are very proud and happy about our close collaboration with Charge Amps, which we see as an extremely innovative and expansive company,” says Johannes Lind-Widestam, NOTE’s CEO and President, in a press release. “As we are in an expansion phase, NOTE is one of our important production partners. NOTE is crucial to secure capacity for our European launch. In 2021, we will begin the establishment in a number of selected markets in Europe where electric car charging is gaining momentum. We look forward with confidence to our continued collaboration, where NOTE Torsby will also be included as a production facility in the future,” adds Anders Bergtoft, CEO at Charge Amps.