JOYNEXT expands Polish manufacturing facility

JOYNEXT, a supplier to the automotive industry, is expanding its Polish production facility in Oborniki by adding another manufacturing hall.

The new 2'250 square metre hall will boost the automotive supplier’s production space by more than 50%. In this way, JOYNEXT is adding room for new production lines, and paving the way for future growth. The plant will start manufacturing battery control units for an unnamed German automaker’s electric vehicles in October 2021. The factory in Oborniki, near Wroclaw in Poland, has played a key role in JOYNEXT’s production for the European market for many years. The supplier has always manufactured its navigation, entertainment and control units for leading European automotive manufacturers here. Construction work on the new production hall with a total floor space of 2250 square meters started in May 2020 and was completed successfully in less than nine months. The site is being expanded to boost production capacity in a direct response to increased customer demand. The expansion not only increases the overall production volume of the factory, it also creates enough space for new production lines in future, in particular to produce battery control units for electric cars. Where the plant previously produced 9'000 of these units per week for just one buyer, the existing line’s capacity will now increase to 45'000 control units per week. A second production line will also be commissioned in October. In future, this line will manufacture up to 69'000 battery control units per week for another leading European carmaker. “This expansion of our production plant is a strategic investment in our future,” says Bogdan Koziar, Operational Director and Managing Director of the JOYNEXT plant in Oborniki, in a press release. “Electromobility is booming, driving demand for electric car battery control devices. Increasing production capacity is our response to current and future market demands and paves the way for further growth”. Overall, the company is investing EUR 15 million in the last two years and creating 36 new jobs with this project.