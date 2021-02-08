© ra2studio dreamstime.com

GM reduces production due to semiconductor shortage

General Motors says that the semiconductor supply for the global auto industry remains very fluid and despite the company's mitigation efforts, the semiconductor shortage will impact GM:s production in 2021.

The company says that its supply chain organisation is working closely with its supply base to find solutions for its suppliers’ semiconductor requirements and to mitigate impacts on GM. "We are currently assessing the overall impact, but our focus is to keep producing our most in-demand products – including full-size trucks and SUVs and Corvettes – for our customers," the company writes in a statement. However, the company confirms that the following its assembly plants in Fairfax( Kansas), CAMI(Ingersoll, Ontario) and San Luis Potosi (Mexico) will take downtime on all shifts starting this week. In addition, the company will take downtime at its Bupyeong 2 assembly plant in Korea and operate at half capacity starting this week. "Due to the fluidity around the availability of parts, our current plan is to update the plants each week. Our intent is to make up as much production lost at these plants as possible. Importantly, this issue will not impact our commitment to an all-electric future," the statement continues.