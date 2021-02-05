© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

EMS Provider ExcelTech Invests in YESTECH AOI

McMinnville Oregon-based EMS provider ExcelTech, Inc. has purchased an YESTECH FX-940 3D ULTRA AOI In-line PCB inspection system.

The sale was liaised by Mike Gunderson of MaRC Technologies. ExcelTech is a Portland Metro area Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) company, serving a broad range of dynamic hi-tech industries, since 1976. “We earn our customers’ trust through reliable service and communication. The investment we made in the YESTECH 3D AOI system is proving to be extremely valuable as we strive to provide our customers the best possible quality at the best price. Partnering with YESTECH will position us to better serve our current and future customers in this very competitive market,” says Matt Redhead, President of ExcelTech in a press release. With YESTECH’s 3D imaging technology, ExcelTech has the capability to perform high-speed PCB inspection. Utilising proprietary 3D technology and advanced inspection algorithms, the FX-940 ULTRA verifies correct assembly for parts and solder joints, thus enabling users to improve quality, increase throughput and reduce costs.