Electronics Production | August 31, 2006
Accent sets up UK sales office
Accent S.p.A., Europe's leading provider of electronics design and realization services, has opened a UK sales office in Cambridge in the UK in order to bring the company closer to its customers from both a sales and design perspective in what is one of its most important and fastest growing markets.
Gianmario Orsi has been appointed the company's UK Sales Director. He will continue to work closely with Accent's existing UK business partner, Ian Yates of Sipeda Ltd, who has been responsible for successfully building the company's presence in the UK market to date.
"We have extremely ambitious plans for developing Accent into a truly global player in the electronics design and realization services market," said Massimo Vanzi, CEO of Accent. "Creating a direct presence in the UK is the first step in this direction. The UK market is perhaps the most diverse and dynamic in Europe and as a result of the efforts of Sipeda, it already generates significant business for us. However, the time is now right to establish a more direct presence that will enable us to cultivate even closer links with UK clients both from a sales and design perspective."
In addition, the Cambridge office will also provide a 'local window' into Accent's Design Centres. On a case-by-case basis, seamless access to the principal design facilities will enable Accent engineers to work locally on aspects of UK customer projects.
Accent's decision to open its UK sales office follows closely on the news of its new-found independence resulting from the €10.6 million venture capital investment in the company led by Sofinnova Partners SA, following STMicroelectronics Srl's decision to divest its shareholding in the company.
To date, Accent has built its business in the UK primarily with fabless and chipless companies. However, with its independence from STMicroelectronics and the opening of the sales office in the UK, Accent fully expects to attract business from a broader range of electronic companies at the chipless IP, fabless semiconductor and system level, as well as IDMs. Additionally, with its ability to offer a complete turnkey electronic product design and realization service, Accent expects to attract business from non-electronics companies in the UK that need access to electronics expertise as part of their product innovation processes.
