Kulicke & Soffa expands with US acquisition

Kulicke & Soffa Industries says that it has acquired a 100% equity stake in Uniqarta, a technology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. The acquisition includes Uniqarta's patent portfolio and other intellectual property rights.

Prior to closing the acquisition, Kulicke & Soffa worked extensively with Uniqarta to commercialise their unique LED die transfer technology. The company's Laser-Enabled Advanced Placement (LEAP) technology is looking to disrupt the conventional pick-and-place assembly method with laser-transfer placement system. This next-generation LED transfer approach is expected to accelerate adoption of mini LED backlighting while also serving as an enabler for direct-emissive micro LED applications. TrendForce anticipates mini and micro LED wafer volumes to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of over 200% through 2025. Over the coming two years, consumer televisions, tablets and notebooks are anticipated to accelerate high-volume adoption of placement equipment. "Our acquisition of Uniqarta strengthens and extends the overall mini and micro LED technology portfolio at K&S. This investment emphasizes important strategic additions to our competencies, value proposition and participation in the rapidly-evolving advanced display market," says Bob Chylak, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Kulicke & Soffa, in a press release. "After collaborating with K&S on the development of a LEAP prototype, we concluded that the best approach to commercialize our technology was to combine it with K&S's proven interconnect expertise, production capabilities and strong customer base. The combined K&S-Uniqarta team is now well-positioned to address known customer production challenges and accelerate the adoption of next-generation advanced displays," adds Ronn Kliger, Uniqarta's Chief Executive Officer. Kulicke & Soffa expects to introduce and initiate qualifications of its new advanced display system by the close of its fiscal year 2021.