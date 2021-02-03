© Continental

Continental with another factory in Serbia

According to media reports, German automotive supplier Continental will open a EUR 140 million factory in Novi Sad in northern Serbia in March 2021.

This was announced by regional media representatives and the regional government of Vojvodina Province. The production plant, which is being built in Novi Sad due to the “excellent performance of the research and development centre, which is also located on site,” will employ around 500 people. SeeNews quotes Sasa Coringa, Managing Director of Continental Serbia with these figures.