© Technische Universitat Ilmenau

Annual Silicon* Industry Trends

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Area Shipments (MSI) 9,370 9,043 9,031 9,067 10,098 10,434 10,738 11,810 12,732 11,810 12,407 Revenues ($Billion) 9.7 9.9 8.7 7.5 7.6 7.2 7.2 8.7 11.4 11.2 11.2

*Shipments are for semiconductor applications only and do not include solar applications.

Silicon shipments totaled 12,407 million square inches (MSI), compared to 11,810 MSI shipped in 2019, a rebound in volume of 5% year over year, recovering close to the historic high set in 2018. "2020 silicon wafer shipment growth was driven by healthy 300mm demand and a strong second half of 2020 despite disruptions to the semiconductor industry caused by COVID-19," said Neil Weaver, chairman SEMI SMG and vice president, Product Development and Applications Engineering at Shin Etsu Handotai America.