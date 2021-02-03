© Technische Universitat Ilmenau Analysis | February 03, 2021
2020 global silicon revenue remains stable despite COVID-19 disruption
Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments in 2020 increased while revenue remained unchanged from 2019 at USD 11,170 million, the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) reported in its year-end analysis of the silicon wafer industry.
Silicon shipments totaled 12,407 million square inches (MSI), compared to 11,810 MSI shipped in 2019, a rebound in volume of 5% year over year, recovering close to the historic high set in 2018. "2020 silicon wafer shipment growth was driven by healthy 300mm demand and a strong second half of 2020 despite disruptions to the semiconductor industry caused by COVID-19," said Neil Weaver, chairman SEMI SMG and vice president, Product Development and Applications Engineering at Shin Etsu Handotai America. Annual Silicon* Industry Trends
*Shipments are for semiconductor applications only and do not include solar applications.
|2010
|2011
|2012
|2013
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Area Shipments (MSI)
|9,370
|9,043
|9,031
|9,067
|10,098
|10,434
|10,738
|11,810
|12,732
|11,810
|12,407
|Revenues ($Billion)
|9.7
|9.9
|8.7
|7.5
|7.6
|7.2
|7.2
|8.7
|11.4
|11.2
|11.2