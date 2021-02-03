Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Technische Universitat Ilmenau Analysis | February 03, 2021

2020 global silicon revenue remains stable despite COVID-19 disruption

Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments in 2020 increased while revenue remained unchanged from 2019 at USD 11,170 million, the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) reported in its year-end analysis of the silicon wafer industry.

Silicon shipments totaled 12,407 million square inches (MSI), compared to 11,810 MSI shipped in 2019, a rebound in volume of 5% year over year, recovering close to the historic high set in 2018. "2020 silicon wafer shipment growth was driven by healthy 300mm demand and a strong second half of 2020 despite disruptions to the semiconductor industry caused by COVID-19," said Neil Weaver, chairman SEMI SMG and vice president, Product Development and Applications Engineering at Shin Etsu Handotai America. Annual Silicon* Industry Trends
20102011201220132014201520162017201820192020
Area Shipments (MSI)9,3709,0439,0319,06710,09810,43410,73811,81012,73211,81012,407
Revenues ($Billion)9.79.98.77.57.67.27.28.711.411.211.2
*Shipments are for semiconductor applications only and do not include solar applications.
Ad
Ad
February 02 2021 1:03 pm V18.15.20-2