CTS Receives Automotive Contract

US based EMS-provider CTS Corporation announced that a major Japanese automobile manufacturer has awarded CTS Automotive Products a development contract for an Electronic Accelerator Pedal Module to be featured on Asian and European small-car platforms.

A production award is expected next year. Production is scheduled to launch in 2008 with total sales estimated at $15 million over the five-year life of the program.



To date, CTS' Pedal Modules have been selected by seven automotive OEMs for use in 47 different automotive platforms. Based on current production awards alone, CTS pedal module sales are expected to reach $33 million this year ramping to over $65 million by 2008.