© SIA

Global semiconductor sales amounted to $439 billion in 2020

Global semiconductor industry sales were USD 439.0 billion in 2020, an increase of 6.5% compared to the 2019 total of USD 412.3 billion, reports the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA)

Global sales for the month of December 2020 were USD 39.2 billion, an increase of 8.3% compared to the December 2019 total and 2.0% less than the total from November 2020. Fourth-quarter sales of USD 117.5 billion were 8.3% more than the total from the fourth quarter of 2019 and 3.5% higher than the total from third quarter of 2020. “Global semiconductor sales increased moderately on an annual basis in 2020, weathering a challenging macroeconomic environment brought on by the pandemic and other factors,” says John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, in a press release. “While global demand for semiconductors is on the rise, the share of global chip production done in the U.S. has declined from 37% in 1990 to 12% today, and that disparity will only intensify without U.S. government action to level the global playing field. It’s imperative the federal government fully fund incentives for domestic chip manufacturing and investments in chip research so the U.S. can benefit from growing demand and produce more semiconductors needed to strengthen our economy, national security, and critical infrastructure.” On a regional basis, sales into the Americas market stood out, increasing annually by 19.8% in 2020. China remained the largest individual market for semiconductors, with sales there totaling USD 151.7 billion in 2020, an increase of 5.0%. Annual sales also increased in 2020 in Asia Pacific/All Other (5.3%) and Japan (1.0%), but decreased in Europe (-6.0%). Sales for the month of December 2020 increased slightly compared to November 2020 in Asia Pacific/All Other (0.8%) and Japan (0.1%), but fell in Europe (-0.2%), the Americas (-3.0%), and China (-4.5%). Several semiconductor product segments stood out in 2020. Logic (USD 117.5 billion in 2020 sales) and memory (USD 117.3 billion) were the largest semiconductor categories by sales. Annual sales of logic products increased by 10.3% compared to 2019, while sales of memory products were up 10.2%. Within the memory category, annual sales of NAND flash products stood out, increasing 23.1% to USD 49.5 billion in 2020. Sales of micro-ICs — a category that includes microprocessors — increased 4.8% to USD 69.6 billion in 2020. Sales of all non-memory products combined increased by 5.2% in 2020 and that category reached an all-time high in total sales.