© Italvolt Electronics Production | February 01, 2021
Another gigafactory to be built in Europe
The European battery flora continues to grow and has a new player. Italvolt plans to build a battery cell factory with a capacity of 45 GWh in Italy.
The company writes on its website that it is currently evaluating three different locations in Italy, all of which meet its requirements for logistics and green energy. 100 hectares are being sought to build a 300'000 square metre gigafactory that will create 4,000 new jobs. At the same time, the company states that the wider Italvolt ecosystem will create up to 15,000 new jobs. Swedish industry news provider, Elektroniktidningen, who was first to report on this, noted that Lars Carlström holds the position of CEO at the new company. If the name sounds familiar it is due to his involvement in another high-profile battery project, in the same role, namely Britishvolt. The CEO told Elektroniktidningen that the project will be launched late this week, or possibly the following week. Until then, we'll have to make due with the information available on Italvolt's website. In addition to the massive battery factory, the company states that they are planning to build a 20'000 square metre for research and development centre. The goal is clear, on the website the company writes that it "aim to help European Automotive industry to defend its market position by building the first Giga Factory in Italy – a country where Alessandro Volta invented the battery in 1800."
