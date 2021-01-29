© Videoton

Videoton subsidiary receives medical ISO

VT Es Kft. is the second company within the Videoton group – after Videoton Elektro-PLAST Kft. – to obtain the ISO 13485 standard for quality management of medical devices.

Following the qualification of Videoton Elektro-PLAST back in in 2016, VT ES Kft. – which deals with the assembly of final products, low to medium volume sheet metal part manufacturing and powder coating – received the ISO 13485 qualification at the start of 2021. During the certification audit at the Székesfehérvár site of VT ES Kft., the company successfully met the quality standards through the production processes of two different product types, so the certification is valid for the assembly of three products (two types of air curtain cabinets and an exhaust fan). Therefore, the certification applies to mechanical / electromechanical contract manufacturing of subassemblies of active, non-implantable medical devises, a press release. The company says that the goal with this certification is to establish cooperations with as many new partners as possible within the market segment. The company says that, VT ES Kft, which is mainly engaged in final assembly and plastic injection moulding, will launch another project in 2021 in the field of manufacturing plastic parts for the control device of surgical robots.