Kitron awarded F-35 IF receiver order from Northrop Grumman

Kitron has received an order from Northrop Grumman for production of a sub-assembly for the F-35 fighter aircraft radar system developed by Northrop Grumman.

The intermediate frequency (IF) receiver was awarded under a best value competition and covers production lot 15. The value of the order is NOK 10 million. “This order is the first award under the long term supply agreement announced 31 March 2016 with a value of NOK 500 million over the expected lifetime of the program. This achievement was made possible due to the strong capabilities from the Kitron prototyping and development team, confirming that Kitron has the capacity to support complex high-level assemblies,” says Hans Petter Thomassen, Managing Director of Kitron Norway, in a press release. “To be qualified for this production lot, Kitron developed advanced test equipment. We expect the lot 15 production award is the first of many future lots to be manufactured at Kitron and that it positions us as a supplier for the Joint Strike Fighter program,” the MD continues. Norway is one of the international partner countries participating in the F-35 program. Under the Manufacturing License Agreement between Kitron ASA and Northrop Grumman, Kitron will manufacture and repair several subassemblies for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.