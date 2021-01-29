© Phoenix Contact

Phoenix Contact starts production at its new Polish location

Construction of the new 15'000 square metre e-mobility facility by Phoenix Contact E-Mobility in Rzeszów, Poland, was completed in record time; only five months of construction work. Production of AC charging cables has already begun at the site.

Despite the challenging circumstances related to the pandemic, the facility was handed over to Phoenix Contact E-Mobility at the end of December, as planned. This enabled the company to start production of the its AC charging cables at the beginning of January, a press release reads. In 2020, nearly 200'000 new fully electric vehicles were registered in Germany. If plug-in hybrids are added to this number, total new registrations came to nearly 400'000 vehicles. "Each of these vehicles comes with an AC charging cable in its trunk," says Christoph Paetzold, project lead for the new facility in Rzeszów, in the press release. "In addition, bonuses and subsidies are turning the expansion of the private charging infrastructure into a regular boom all over Europe. These measures further increase sales of AC charging cables. Needless to say, we are very happy to have completed construction in Rzeszów in record time, thanks to an excellent collaboration with Panattoni and the local government, which put us in position to start operations right after the New Year. The team there has already produced the first batch of our AC charging cables. We are getting ready to install further systems in the coming weeks and to hire more employees." The new facility in Rzeszów has a total footprint of 15'000 square metre, which is divided into 14'000 square metres of production and storage space and 1'000 square metres of office space. The workforce is expected to increase to more than 250 employees in the coming years.