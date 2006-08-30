Soitec inaugurates new fab in Singapore

Wafer specialist Soitec has just started its manufacturing at its new wafer fab in Singapore.

The $448 million facility were on Monday, August 28 inaugurated and this fab will according to Soitec will play a key role in its growth strategy.



"The digital consumer electronic products that are increasingly driving industry growth and leveraging SOI are largely being manufactured in Asia," the plant manager Andre-Jacques Auberton-Hervehe said.