© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

North American PCB industry sales up 4.5% in December

Total North American PCB shipments in December 2020 were up 4.5% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, December shipments rose 9.8%.

PCB bookings in December rose 9.2% year-over-year and increased 9.1% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.05. The book-to-bill ratios are calculated by dividing the value of orders booked over the past three months by the value of sales billed during the same period from companies in IPC’s survey sample. A ratio of more than 1.00 suggests that current demand is ahead of supply, which is a positive indicator for sales growth over the next three to twelve months. “PCB orders and shipments ended 2020 on a positive note. Order flow outpaced shipments for the second consecutive month. For the year, orders were up 4.5 percent while shipments increased 2.4 percent,” says Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist, in an update. “Recent reports of spot semiconductor shortages might curtail PCB orders in the near-term, but demand continues to look solid.”