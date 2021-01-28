© Traco Power

Stefan Schaffhauser takes the helm as CEO of Traco Power

The Swiss power supply solutions manufacturer will see new leadership taking over in April 2020. CEO Markus Dalla Monta will retire as of July 2021, following a 35-year career at Traco Power. Stefan Schaffhauser will assume the CEO position with the beginning of the business year on April 1, 2021.

Rolf Caspar – company owner and Chairman of the Board – will continue to concentrate his efforts on strategic issues in the firm, in conjunction with the board of director members, Jennifer Caspar and Ueli Wampfler. During the past three years, Stefan Schaffhauser managed the international business team at Traco Power as their managing director, effectively contributing to a positive corporate development. Prior to his career at Traco Power, Schaffhauser was employed at various industrial enterprises in management positions and as a business consultant. “It is a great honor for me to assume the management of this outstanding company,” says Stefan Schaffhauser, in a press release. “Traco Power is situated extremely well financially, and we can build on innovative products, a strong brand, and an excellent company culture. I look forward to further advancing Traco Power together with my management team and our staff members.” As of April 2021, Mr. Schaffhauser will lead the Traco Power Group together with the CFO, Adrian Berger.