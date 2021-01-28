© Micropower Group

Micropower Group invests in new soldering line

Micropower Group, a Nordic manufacturer of Lithium ion battery and battery charger systems and products, has invested in new a ERSA Versaflow selective soldering line at the production site in Salo, Finland.

The manufacturer says that the selective soldering process improves the soldering accuracy, uses less solder and at the same time improves the quality of the products and reduces the inspection and repair work after the soldering process. The ERSA 4/55 line was put into operation in December 2020 and will gradually replace the traditional wave soldering line. ”With this investment we are raising both our productivity and product quality. Productivity improvements are achieved through a more precise soldering process which directly reduces scrap, material usage as well as inspection and re-work. With a more precise and controlled process our traditionally high product quality will improve even further,” says Markku Kuusinen, Production Manager at Micropower Oy, in a press release.