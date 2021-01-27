© pichetw dreamstime.com

Murata installs anechoic chamber at its EMC lab in Shenzhen

Murata Electronics Trading (Shenzhen), a Murata Manufacturing subsidiary, has installed a new anechoic chamber in Shenzhen, China and has begun providing EMC evaluation support.

The EMC lab, or centre, enables the evaluation of EMC, including radiated emissions, and represents Murata’s second anechoic chamber in China, following Shanghai. In the automotive market, the rapid electrification of cars and proliferation of electric vehicles are complicating the issue of noise. Because EMC evaluation and improvements of automotive devices require a significant amount of time, electronic parts makers must offer optimal noise suppression more quickly. Murata Shenzhen has therefore installed a new anechoic chamber and will begin EMC evaluation support by implementing EMC noise evaluations of automotive devices.