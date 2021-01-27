© Eurocircuits via Youtube Electronics Production | January 27, 2021
Eurocircuits weathers the pandemic
Despite a challenging year, Eurocircuits can look back at a year of growth. The company is reporting turnover growth stemming from both its PCB manufacturing- and PCBA operations.
Looking at the company’s PCB manufacturing operations, we se that during 2020 turnover increased by 4%. Eurocircuits also grew its customer base with 13.7% during the year having served over 11’700 different customers. The group’s PCB assembly operations recorded a 62.6% increase in turnover during the year. It added new customers throughout 2020, ending the year having served 1’909 different customer, which is an increase of 55.3% form the previous year. “As we all know 2020 came with many challenges mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, here at Eurocircuits we count ourselves quite lucky that we were and are still able to continue full production during this difficult time,” the company writes in an update. Over all the Eurocircuits group recorded a turnover of EUR 32 million, which is an increase of 15% from last year. During 2020 the group saw a 6.2% increase in orders and a 6.1% increase in customers. Eurocircuits has made it a point to always, every year, invest back into the company – in people, equipment, software and infrastructure in order to enhance its production and process capabilities. With 2020 the company had planned investments of around EUR 4 million. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 restrictions most of this has been delayed to 2021. However, the company still managed to complete investments of almost EUR 1 million during the year. When the year started, the company had all the brand new equipment from its EUR 5 million 2019 investment at its disposal. All of this was brought online and into full production in early 2020 which increased the company’s capacity and capabilities.