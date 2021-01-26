© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

Billings (3-mo. Avg.) Year-Over-Year July 2020 $2,575.3 26.7% August 2020 $2,653.3 32.5% September 2020 $2,743.3 40.0% October 2020 $2,648.2 27.3% November 2020 (final) $2,611.6 23.1% December 2020 (prelim) $2,680.8 7.6%

The billings figure is 2.6% higher than the final November 2020 billings of USD 2.61 billion and is 7.6% higher than the December 2019 billings level of USD 2.5 billion. “December billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers grew to finish this challenging year with annual billings that surpassed the previous industry high set in 2018,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “The record high demonstrates the semiconductor industry's central role in enabling the digital transformation throughout the pandemic.”