Mini LED chip revenue likely to reach USD 270M in 2021

As various TV manufacturers such as Samsung, LG, and TCL announced their new models equipped with Mini LED backlights at CES 2021, TrendForce's investigations shows that total Mini LED chip revenue from Mini LED backlight TVs to potentially reach USD 270 million in 2021, as manufacturers gradually overcome technological bottlenecks and lower their overall manufacturing costs.