CML recertified according to ISO 9001:2015

CML announces that CML Europe and CML Automotive GmbH have successfully passed the ISO 9001 recertification audit and have renewed the certification.

The company has been ISO 9001 certified since 2011 and have once again successfully renewed its ISO 9001 certifications. CML had gone through an evaluation process that included, a management system documentation review, quality management system. "With the quality management system in place, through effective application and continuous improvements, our main objective is to enhance our customers’ satisfaction. Our team, are fully committed to providing high quality products and services to our existing and future customers," the company writes in a short update.