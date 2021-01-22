© dana rothstein dreamstime.com

Thyssenkrupp invests in new Hungarian engineering centre

The German conglomerate is launching another electromobility-related development project in Veszprém, Hungary where the company will establish an engineering service centre with an investment of more than EUR 6 million.

As a result of this new investment, 80 new engineering positions will be created within two years, a report from HIPA, the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency, reads. Thyssenkrupp Components Technology Hungary Kft. has been operating in Hungary since 2007. The company carries out both R&D and production activities in the country. Among other things it manufactures electromechanical steering servos and camshafts in Jászfényszaru, produces stabilizers and springs in Debrecen, while operates a chassis assembly plant and a Steel Service Centre in Győr. The company develops electromechanical power steering systems at its Budapest competence centre, which are able to cooperate with a wide range of driving support or self-steering systems. The new engineering service centre in Veszprém will support the special automotive R&D activities of the German conglomerate in Hungary.