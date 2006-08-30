Aeroflex announces exclusive battery-life testing capability for TETRA radios

Aeroflex has announced the availability of its new TETRA Energy Economy Mode (EEM) option for the popular Aeroflex 3900 Series of analog and digital radio test sets.

The new TETRA EEM option enables more flexible battery-life testing for developers, operators and users of TETRA hand-held mobile radios who need to prove their design and quantify or qualify battery-life performance claims.



The new option will allow Aeroflex 3900 Series users to configure battery test scenarios that simulate particular operational conditions. Additionally, it will provide the testing flexibility to characterise the expected battery life performance when the device is being used on the network.



“Aeroflex developed this new option for testing TETRA battery life in response to a number of requests from key mobile manufacturers,” said Graham Stevens, product manager, Aeroflex. “Aeroflex continues to lead the market in developing testing capabilities that support the evolving and emerging technologies being used in the professional mobile radio market, particularly in the areas of TETRA protocol and TETRA conformance test.”