NOTE grows further within medtech

The Swedish EMS provider says it has started a cooperation in electronics manufacturing with a, unnamed, well-established large international medtech company.

Batch production will begin during the first half of 2021 at Note's plant in Estonia. The potential in the collaboration is described as significant and sales are estimated to amount to approximately SEK 85 million (EUR 8.41 million) on an annual basis. According to Note, the conditions are good that the collaboration will develop into the company's largest within medtech. “Our business continues to develop strongly, and we win new customers and projects in a convincing way. It is also gratifying that our investment in medtech, where, among other things, high quality requirements are set, achieves continued success. We are very proud of this new collaboration with a world-leading player in its field”, says Johannes Lind-Widestam, CEO and President, in a press release.