© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

GE Healthcare invests to start R&D development in Hungary

The company is investing HUF 3.3 billion (EUR 9.24 million) to expand their healthcare development centres in Szeged and Budapest.

GE Healthcare is present in more than 100 countries and they manufacture medical diagnostic equipment including CT image machines, technology for medical imaging and information technologies, medical diagnostics and patient monitoring systems. In Hungary, the company has been present for more than 20 years and currently employs more than 700 people. The broadening of software development activities will allow faster access to analytics data for medical professionals. The investment will result in creating 45 R&D related new jobs as well, according to a report from HIPA, the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency.