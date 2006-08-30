Kitron receives new orders from Policom

Lithuanian based EMS provider UAB Kitron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Kitron ASA, has entered into an agreement with Policom to manufacture Politerm 760 electricity meter terminals.

The value is estimated to be NOK 16 million over 2 years. Policom has been chosen as a supplier to the Skellefteå project, which contains 25,000 Politerm 760.



UAB Kitron and Policom have cooperated since 2003 and UAB Kitron has since then manufactured five different meter terminals.