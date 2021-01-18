© bintel

bintel wants to scale up – partners with Scanfil

bintel AB and Scanfil Vellinge AB have signed a manufacture and product supply agreement. The agreement strengthens bintel’s ability to scale up the supply of smart sensors meeting the increasing demand within the waste management industry.

bintel AB says it wants to be the brain of the waste management industry. The company offers smart IoT solutions to simplify waste management. Its IoT solutions that can be fitted to any waste bin and any waste flow, with which waste levels, pick-up-requests and other smart data can be reviewed for in-depth analytics and optimisations. Through this new agreement, the parties intends to commence a long-term co-operation and partnership making sure that bintel’s increasing demand for sensors can be secured with flexibility and high-quality deliveries in time. “Partnership with Scanfil strengthens our ability to act fast on our increasing demand for sensors as well as it will take us further in terms of scaling up for large volumes. I am happy to be able to work with such a great partner as they can really make a difference to us, as we are a young and fast-growing team and company. I am convinced that the partnership will generate great interest among our customers, putting bintel as a solid player in the waste management industry,” says Jennie Orton,” CTO of bintel AB, in a press release. “In bintel we now have a partner that shares our view on product quality and customer centric solutions. bintel’s growing market position and fast growth predictions match our ways of working with speed, flexibility and reliability. Therefore, we look forward to developing the partnership and supporting bintel in their strategy for IoT solutions and products for waste management,” adds Jörgen Eriksson, Plant Manager at Scanfil Vellinge AB.