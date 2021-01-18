© aspocomp

2020 proved to be tougher than expected for Aspocomp

The Finnish PCB manufacturer has issued a profit warning saying the company’s operating result for 2020 will be slightly unprofitable.

Aspocomp estimates that its January-December 2020 net sales will be EUR 25.6 million. The company says that demand in the telecommunications networks and automotive segments in the fourth quarter was lower than expected. Due to the low net sales and the EUR 0.3 million credit loss provision recorded in the first quarter, Aspocomp’s operating result for 2020 is estimated to be lower than previously forecast and to be approximately EUR -0.1 million. In the company’s previous outlook for 2020 Aspocomp estimated that its net sales and operating result for 2020 will fall significantly short of the 2019 level. In 2019, net sales amounted to EUR 31.2 million and the operating result to EUR 3.4 million.