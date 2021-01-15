© Intervala - for illustrative purposes

Intervala expands in relocation

US-based full-service manufacturer Intervala, LLC, has signed a long-term lease finalising the relocation of its corporate headquarters and Pennsylvania manufacturing operation to the Westmoreland Innovation Center in neighboring Westmoreland County.

With the relocation, the company continues to reside in the Greater Pittsburgh area but gains significantly more square footage in anticipation of future growth. The five-year lease for the 217’000 square foot space, which includes several extension options, was finalised earlier this month. The company has designed the site’s all-new, expansive production area for maximum efficiency, quality and throughput, incorporating line-of-sight manufacturing and recent investments in engineering, manufacturing and inspection technologies, as well as ESD and environmental controls. “We are thrilled with the many opportunities our new location provides, including the ability to design the best possible manufacturing experience for our customers and work environment for our employees,” says Teresa Huber, president and CEO of Intervala in a press release. “In addition, the site provides significant room for expansion as our business providing full-service manufacturing of complex, high-performance printed circuit board assemblies, electromechanical systems, and cable and harness assemblies continues to grow.