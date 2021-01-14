© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Latvian EMS provider expands with new manufacturing plant

Latvian EMS provider HansaMatrix says it will soon will start operations at its second plant in Ventspils in western Latvia situated right by the Baltic Sea.

The company states in a press release that it has signed 10 year lease agreement to lease a newly constructed manufacturing building which offers HansaMatrix a total area of 4'600 square meters of space. The new plant will complement the EMS provider's existing manufacturing capacity with new integrated manufacturing processes in plastic parts production and final product assembly – containing optical elements and systems. The new addition will also double the box build assembly capacity available for HansaMatrix at is Ventspils manufacturing site.