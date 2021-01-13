© MIRTEC

European Circuits Limited invests in MIRTEC 3D AOI system

European Circuits Limited has invested in a MIRTEC MV-3 OMNI desktop 3D AOI machine. The purchase was facilitated through Bentec Ltd.

Established in 1999 and headquartered in Scotland, European Circuits Ltd. supplies throughout the UK, Europe and the rest of the world, offering full integration services including PCB design, manufacture, PTH and SMT assembly, cable assemblies, test, and product build. Managing Director Mark Briscoe​ believes that the purchase will help them best provide customers with the high-quality, reliable inspection technology that their customers need to succeed. “We are delighted to add European Circuits to our large UK customer base,” says Bentec Managing Director David Bennett in a press release. “Recognising the desire for them to offer the very best inspection technologies for their customers, we were able to fulfil this demand with the industry-leading MV-3 OMNI 3D Benchtop System.” The MV-3 OMNI Desktop 3D AOI Machine is configured with the same hardware and software as MIRTEC’s in-line OMNI-VISION 3D Inspection Systems. These systems feature the company's OMNI-VISION 3D Inspection Technology which combines 15 Mega Pixel CoaXPress Camera Technology with MIRTEC’s Digital Tri-Frequency Moiré 3D system in a cost-effective platform. MIRTEC’s Twelve projection Digital Tri-Frequency Moiré Technology provides true 3D inspection to yield precise height measurement data used to detect lifted component and lifted lead defects as well as solder volume post reflow.