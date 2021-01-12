© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

ViTrox with a new sales channel partner in Thailand

Machine vision inspection solutions provider, ViTrox Technologies, has entered into a partnership with MTSC (Thailand) Co., Ltd for Thailand region.

ViTrox continues to strengthen its business in the Asia market by partnering with MTSC (Thailand). The partnered company is authorised to represent ViTrox for the distribution of the company's Advanced 3D Optical Inspection (AOI) solution and Advanced 3D X-ray Inspection (AXI) solution in Thailand. MTSC (Thailand) Co., Ltd. has been established in Thailand to provide consultancy and support services for the electronics manufacturing industry in South Asia. The company is led by a team of professionals with more than 15 years of strong sales and technical experience in the AOI and AXI industry. “We are very excited to appoint MTSC (Thailand) Co., Ltd. as our Strategic Channel Partners (SCP) in Thailand. We look forward to increasing our market share and achieving strong mutual growth by adding this capable SCP,” says ViTrox's Executive Vice President, Wee Kah Khim, in a press release. ViTrox is expected to strengthen its market presence and grow its AOI and AXI sales in Thailand with the support and partnership with MTSC.