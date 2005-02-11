Online maintenance gets even more Interactive

DEK has enhanced the machine maintenance and monitoring features of DEK Interactiv™ Internet-based support, to allow remedial actions to be planned during scheduled maintenance visits and thereby maximise uptime and productivity.

Machine owners can now call-up the service history of each machine in the enterprise by remotely accessing the DEK Merlin database, as well as using ProEngineer™ remotely, to identify and check availability of spare parts and upgrades while standing at the machine.



DEK Interactiv’s new predictive maintenance capability is enabled by DEK’s Intelligent Scalable Controller Area Network (iSCAN), which enhances control and monitoring of machine subsystems and is featured on the latest Instinctiv and Micron-class machines. The CAN fieldbus allows extensive monitoring of subsystem parameters, such as operating voltages and temperatures, which is stored in on-board memory. Using DEK Interactiv to analyse this data remotely allows a wide range of subsystem conditions to be anticipated long before failure. Maintenance or replacement can then be planned to coincide with a regular maintenance visit. This ensures availability of the necessary replacement parts, prevents emergency stoppages, and safeguards accuracy and repeatability.