Aspocomp names new COO

The Finnish PCB manufacturer says it has appointed Mr. Antti Ojala – Vice President, Business Development and Deputy CEO – to its new Chief Operating Officer as of January 7, 2021.

Jari Isoaho, Aspocomp’s previous COO, stepped down from his position in the company on January 7, 2021. Mr. Isoaho joined Aspocomp in 1989 and has been a member of the management team since 2011. As of January 7,2021, Aspocomp's management team consists of Mikko Montonen, President and CEO; Antti Ojala, COO and Deputy CEO; Ari Beilinson, VP, Sales and Marketing; Jouni Kinnunen, CFO and Mitri Mattila, CTO. “We sincerely thank Jari for his valuable and long contribution to the company over the past 30 years and wish him all the best for his future,“ says Mikko Montonen, President and CEO, in a short update.