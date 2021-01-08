© Hisense Europe Electronic

Increased workforce at Hisense Europe Electronic TV set factory

In the Gorenje area in Velenje, the gradual start of TV sets production will begin this week, and regular operation is set to start next week. The factory already boast more than 350 employees, but by the end of January the number of employees is set to have increased to 520.

While Hisense Europe Electronic is adding employees to its TV set production facility, the company says that it is still employing in all Gorenje household appliance factories as well. At Hisense Europe Electronic, the company will manufacture television sets under the Hisense brand for the European market. Production will take place in two shifts and initially on three production lines, in February the company says it will launch an additional two lines, so at full capacity, production will take place on a total of five production lines. During the start-up phase of the first weeks, around 800 TV sets are expected to be produced per day and when the entire production is established, two million TV sets will be produced annually in the first phase – which will later be ramped up to almost 4 million a year. The investment into the setup of the new TV factory was in the size of EUR 7 million. Taking into account the current situation surrounding the pandemic, the official opening of the TV set factory is expected in February.