Appear partners with Foxconn on new smartphone

Appear Inc. is launching the worlds first graphene battery-powered 5G Smartphone, and to meet expected demand the company has partnered with with Foxconn India.

The company says that there’s already a lot of interest in the smartphone and that the company has begun receiving orders and projections call for a million units sold in the first six months. The smartphone would be available in stores and major online retailers by March 2021. Officially the new smartphone will be available in March 2021. Appear is a technology company based in San Francisco but also operates internationally in countries such as Singapore, UAE, Hong Kong and India. The company specialises in developing B2B IoT innovations as well as technologies such as graphene fast-charge battery applications, buoyant and levitating speakers. To meet growing demands, Appear has partnered with EMS provider Foxconn India for its manufacturing needs. Foxconn is, as is widely known the worlds biggest EMS provider and has a long history of manufacturing smartphones and consumer electronic products for companies such as Apple. Appear is known for its Graphene Super 20 Power Bank, which recharges fully in 20 minutes using its proprietary Fast Charge battery technology. Now, this technology has been successfully integrated in a smartphone. The smartphone in question is powered with Qualcomm processors, but other than that, not much else is currently know about the phone, besides that it's suppose to feature water-resistant technology.