Naprotek purchased by Edgewater Capital Partners

The San Jose-based EMS provider announces that it has a new owner following the acquisition by private equity firm Edgewater Capital Partners.

“Few PCBA businesses are so consistent in their strategy as Naprotek,” says Pete Ostergard, Partner at Edgewater Capital, in a press release. “The company is unwavering in its focus on hi-rel applications that demand speed and complexity. We are excited to partner with the Naprotek team to expand capabilities in support of this strategy and build on its heritage of outstanding customer service and product quality.” Founded in 1995 by Najat El-Ayi Badriyeh, Naprotek has since provided electronic manufacturing services to startups and OEMs in Silicon Valley and across the US. Naprotek evolved from a consigned-assembly business to a full-suite service provider for printed circuit assemblies and box-build. “Naprotek is very pleased to partner with Edgewater Capital,” adds Ms. Badriyeh. “With relevant industry experience, Edgewater Capital was quick to recognize the special attributes of Naprotek and the value that we bring to our customers. We remain committed to supporting our customers on their most challenging projects and look forward to expanding our capabilities and delivering even greater value in the future.” Details regarding the purchasing price have not been disclosed.