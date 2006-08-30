Flextronics lands Psion order

Flextronics has received an order from Psion to manufacture its main logic board for the new Psion 7535 handheld computer.

According to lse.co.uk the production of the board will move from the current suppliers to Flextronics' facility in Nanjing but final assembly of the 7535 will continue at the existing facilities in Canada.



The first deliveries of the product are expected in the final quarter of this year.